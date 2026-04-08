Lil Tjay Hit With Disorderly Conduct Charge in Offset Casino Shooting Case

Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct following a shooting incident involving fellow artist Offset at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The incident occurred on Monday, April 6, when tensions escalated between the two performers, authorities said.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was detained outside the casino and booked into the Broward County Jail on a $500 bond for disorderly conduct — affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law. Police confirmed that he was not charged with any weapons-related offenses.

A second individual detained at the scene has not faced charges, and investigators are continuing to identify additional persons involved.

"Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night," the Seminole Police Department said in a statement, Billboard reported. "The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing."

Lil Tjay speaks on his issues with Offset owing him money, and reveals Offset previously told him to get it back "in blood"📍



"he told me get that sh*t back in blood like that sh*t was cute... you mad old gang compared to me..."



(via Akademiks) https://t.co/pj3OyQIAGY pic.twitter.com/Rn1WZcUtQ5 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 7, 2026

Lil Tjay Denies Shooting Involvement in Offset

Early reports had fueled confusion online, with some rumors claiming that Lil Tjay both shot Offset and was injured himself. These claims were denied by his attorney, Dawn M. Florio, who clarified the rapper's status in a statement shared with Rolling Stone.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," Florio said. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting."

Offset, born Kiari Cephus, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RollingStone, a spokesperson confirmed he is stable and under close observation. "Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care," the representative said.

Lil Tjay, 24, has previously collaborated with Offset, including the 2021 track "Run It Up" with Moneybagg Yo, from his album Destined 2 Win.

The Bronx rapper also has a history of legal issues, including a past arrest for robbery as a teenager, and survived a shooting during an attempted robbery in 2022.

The Seminole Police Department emphasized that the investigation into the April 6 incident remains ongoing. Authorities are seeking to identify any additional individuals involved in the altercation.

Lil Tjay remains in custody on his disorderly conduct and separate traffic-related charges, with bonds set at $500 and $2,500 respectively.