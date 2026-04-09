Sia Shares Reason Behind $42,500 Monthly Support in Split With Daniel Bernad

Sia has opened up about why she agreed to pay $42,500 per month in child support to her ex-husband, Daniel Bernad, following their divorce.

The Grammy-nominated singer and the former radiation oncologist share 23-month-old son Somersault Wonder Bernard.

"I'm a sober working mom trying to buy peace," Sia wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on April 7. She added that California has "incredibly high child support," highlighting the financial realities of the state's family law system.

The 50-year-old singer, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, will also cover her son's private school tuition, health insurance, and extracurricular activities. The agreement requires her to maintain a $5 million life insurance policy naming Somersault as the beneficiary in case she passes before he reaches adulthood.

Per court documents obtained by E! News, Sia and Bernad will share legal custody of their son, following a set schedule for physical custody. Sia will have Somersault on Mother's Day, Easter, and Christmas, while Daniel will spend Father's Day, Halloween, Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and parts of Hanukkah with him.

The agreement also bars either parent from disparaging the other in their child's presence.

Sia Speaks Out on ‘Incredibly High’ $40K-Per-Month Child Support Settlement, Says She’s ‘Trying to Buy Peace’ amid Divorce https://t.co/qhWoU3Q1h2 — People (@people) April 8, 2026

Sia Secures Son's Future With Child Support

Sia first filed for divorce in March 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences," with Bernad initially seeking temporary spousal support of $250,856 per month. He also alleged that Sia posed a danger to their son due to past drug use.

Sia, who has been fully sober for over six months, countered that she has been working a recovery program with weekly testing and a sober companion.

"This has been a horrific year but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family and not absorb other people's negativity," she added.

Sia also shared the quote, "'To err is human, to forgive is divine,'" reflecting her focus on moving forward peacefully, EW reported.

The $42,500 monthly payments began this month and will continue until Somersault turns 18, or 19 if he is still in high school.

Contingencies are included in the deal for emancipation or marriage, and Sia is responsible for keeping the life insurance policy or setting up a trust for her son.

Somersault is Sia's third child. She adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 and has been open about the challenges of balancing her career with parenthood.