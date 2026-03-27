Carrie Underwood's Glam Look on GMA Overshadowed by Fierce Fan Backlash Over Political Past

Carrie Underwood, the country music star, is stirring up a bit of a storm as she hypes the Season 24 debut of "American Idol," which is slated to air next week on ABC.

Underwood, along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, graced "Good Morning America" (GMA) with their presence, all looking quite fashionable. However, her previous political affiliations, as per SheFinds, have caused a stir, drawing mixed reactions from her fanbase.

For her Good Morning America segment, Underwood chose a softly hued purple satin pantsuit. She accessorized with a color-block necktie and classic pumps. Her characteristic honey-blonde hair, arranged in cascading waves, finished the ensemble perfectly.

During the interview, Bryan highlighted that contestants will perform a variety of songs, including faith-based tracks like Richie's "Jesus Is Love." Underwood noted the mix of inspiring and faith-centered music featured in the competition.

Despite the positive promotion, some viewers criticized Underwood due to her performance at former President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025—a move many saw as a political endorsement. Comments on social media included remarks such as "We have canceled MAGA Carrie" and calls to stop watching the show because of her political affiliations.

Underwood has faced ongoing backlash since her inauguration performance. March 2026 saw her on the receiving end of boos during "American Idol's" Hollywood Week. The audience's discontent sparked a discussion.

Some blamed the criticism of a contestant's original composition, while others wondered if it stemmed from her political leanings.

She responded on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "the boos are feeding me."

The controversy also extended to "The View," where co-host Joy Behar and Sara Haines were absent when Underwood and her fellow judges were interviewed. Behar had, in early 2025, voiced her disapproval of Underwood's inauguration performance. A representative for "The View" explained that Behar's absence was purely a matter of logistics, not politics.

As season 24 of "American Idol" approaches, Underwood continues to make headlines not only for her fashion choices but also for the lingering divide among viewers over her political history.

Carrie Underwood Sets Boundaries for Sons Regarding Singing Competitions

Meanwhile, Underwood recently opened up about her approach to parenthood and her thoughts on her sons participating in singing competitions during a guest appearance on "The View" alongside fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Underwood, mother of two boys, Isaiah and Jacob, said both of her sons have musical talent, with her oldest, Isaiah, showing a particular interest in music.

However, she expressed that she does not believe he is ready to perform on stage just yet. "He's mini-me in so many ways, but I don't think I would. He would need to be older and more established in himself before I would give my blessing on getting into it," Underwood said, as quoted by Taste of Country, indicating a firm stance on keeping her children away from the pressures of public competition at a young age.

The singer emphasized the importance of separating her professional life from home life. "Home is home," she said, explaining that the woman her sons see on stage is different from the mother they know at home.

"Being on stage and being at home, those are two different people, pretty much. And I love that because they'll come to shows and they'll see me do what I do. And I feel that they're proud, but then Mom makes dinner."

Carrie Underwood's focus remains on raising her children to be their best selves. "I hope more than anything, that's what they take away from me. And that's what they remember about me. She was Mom, and then every once in a while, she'd go and get on stage," she added.

Since winning "American Idol" in 2005, Underwood has become one of country music's most celebrated artists. She's put out nine studio albums, snagged eight Grammy Awards, and emceed the CMA Awards a dozen times. Beyond her professional achievements, she juggles motherhood with husband Mike Fisher and their two boys, all while managing their farm close to Nashville.