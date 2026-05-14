Tasha K Ordered to Remove Cardi B, Offset and Stefon Diggs Content After Contempt Ruling

A federal bankruptcy court has found blogger Tasha K in civil contempt and ordered her to immediately remove online content mentioning Cardi B, Offset, and NFL star Stefon Diggs, marking another major development in their ongoing legal battle.

The ruling comes after the court determined that Tasha K, whose legal name is Latasha Transrina Kebe, repeatedly violated a court-approved non-disparagement clause tied to her bankruptcy settlement with Cardi B.

According to AllHipHop, the agreement had barred her from making or sharing any negative or derogatory statements about the rapper and members of her family across social media, podcasts, and other platforms.

In the new order, the judge directed Tasha K to take down all offending content and stop any further violations. The court also ruled that she must pay Cardi B's legal fees related to enforcing the agreement, along with additional sanctions involving her bankruptcy attorney.

Tasha K held in contempt for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs references amid the court battle.



Read more: https://t.co/0xJERz1fkh pic.twitter.com/29kxo14iO6 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026

Tasha K Ordered to Remove Content

The dispute stems from a long-running legal fight that began with a defamation case brought by Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

Cardi was previously awarded $4 million in damages after winning that case, which later led to Tasha K filing for bankruptcy, TMZ reported. As part of a reorganization deal, the debt was reduced to $1.2 million, with structured payments and strict rules preventing public criticism.

The court found that Tasha K violated those rules multiple times across several platforms, including YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, and even radio appearances.

The judge said the content included remarks about Cardi B, Offset, and Stefon Diggs, all of whom were covered under the agreement as protected individuals.

Court documents showed that Tasha K did not deny making the statements but argued she believed she had a legal right to express them. The judge rejected that argument, stating that compliance with a court order is required regardless of intent.

As part of the ruling, the court also sanctioned Tasha K's attorney for filing errors, adding further financial penalties on top of the legal fees already awarded to Cardi B. However, the judge denied Cardi B's request for automatic future penalties if more violations occur, noting she can return to court if new breaches happen.