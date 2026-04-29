Offset Insists Security Guard Was at Fault in How He Conducted Himself in Wild Dispensary Fight

Rapper Offset is responding to a lawsuit filed by security guard Jim Sanchez, who claims the artist punched him last March at a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary.

In November 2025, Sanchez filed a lawsuit accusing Offset of assault and battery after an incident at the MedMen LAX dispensary. Sanchez alleges that when he asked Offset to show identification, the rapper became angry and struck him in the face.

According to the lawsuit, Sanchez also claims Offset's crew joined in the attack, forcing him to seek hospital treatment. Sanchez is seeking over $25,000 in punitive, general, and special damages, according to HotNewHipHop.

Offset has denied all allegations and is pushing back against the lawsuit. According to TMZ, he claims that Sanchez spat on him first, which sparked the confrontation. In new court filings, Offset argues that Sanchez's "wrongful conduct" provoked some of the acts he complains about. He also states that "[Sanchez] was at fault in how he conducted himself," and requests the lawsuit be dismissed with court costs awarded to him.

Offset is also facing a misdemeanor charge related to the incident and has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Offset's legal troubles come amid other challenges. Earlier this month, he was shot outside a Florida casino but sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly recovering well.

In a recent interview with Creators Inc., Offset shared his mindset following these events. He said, "Got to keep pushing. Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So I'm still moving."

The ongoing legal battle and recent shooting add to a series of difficulties for the rapper, who continues to maintain his innocence in the assault case.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that Quavo and Offset have sparked speculation about a possible Migos reunion after hinting at future projects on social media. Quavo outlined upcoming plans that include a posthumous album for "Takeoff", another joint project with his late nephew, and a mysterious final album that fans believe could be a new Migos release. Offset later showed support, suggesting the two are on good terms again.

The trio, whose last album "Culture III" dropped in 2021, has been on hiatus since Takeoff's death in 2022, but Quavo's comments—and the mention of unreleased music—have renewed hope that the group could reunite for one more project.