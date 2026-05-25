Carrie Underwood Silences ‘American Idol’ Feud Rumors with Nikki Glaser in One Bold Move

Carrie Underwood appears to have quelled any rumors of bad blood between herself and comedian Nikki Glaser, after the latter appeared as a guest judge on "American Idol" in April 2026. There was much talk on social media and Reddit about how the two probably didn't get along due to their differing politics.

Per The List, the problem seems to have come up as a result of Underwood's choice to perform at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2025. Some fans suggested this political context might have caused tension between the country star and Glaser, who has hinted at disapproval of Trump through her comedy.

To put speculation to rest, Underwood posted a photo on Instagram with Glaser, calling her beautiful and hilarious. Glaser replied warmly in the comments, thanking Underwood for her kindness. Despite this, some fans remained skeptical, noting what they interpreted as visible discomfort between the two during the show.

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Addressing the rumors directly on SiriusXM's "The Highway with Cody Alan" in May 2026, Underwood said she was used to online drama and made clear there was no conflict. "No, there's no beef. I have no beef," she said.

She also praised Glaser's role as a guest judge, saying, "She was wonderful and I think she did such a great job... It's not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say."

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, the ongoing scrutiny of Underwood's choices, particularly her 2025 inauguration performance, has kept social media abuzz. Some celebrities, including "The View's" Joy Behar, publicly criticized her decision. Behar questioned how Underwood could claim to love her country while supporting Trump.

Glaser has not publicly stated her political views but has made jokes suggesting she is not a Trump supporter. Whether political differences actually caused any tension between the two remains uncertain.

For now, Underwood's message is clear that there is no feud with Nikki Glaser.

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