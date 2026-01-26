Kardashians Reportedly Plot 'Billion-Dollar' Makeover to Relaunch Britney Spears

Britney Spears has recently spent time with Kim and Khloé Kardashian as part of a renewed effort to offer both emotional support and strategic guidance,. Sources say the pop star has grown closer to the sisters following renewed scrutiny around her personal life after her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir.

An insider described a recent sleepover at Kim Kardashian's home, noting that it was intentionally designed to provide comfort while quietly introducing potential future collaborations. "Kim and Khloé were very intentional about making the evening feel calm and supportive, especially at a time when Britney feels like she is under renewed scrutiny from all sides," the source said.

The insider explained that the low-key setting allowed Spears to feel secure. "They kept things intimate and made sure the atmosphere was light and warm so Britney could let her guard down. Being around them gives her a feeling of security and female solidarity that she has not truly experienced in a long time," the source added.

Spears' relationship with the Kardashian sisters is expected to deepen. The insider noted, "Britney has made it clear that she wants to build deeper friendships now that she is finally free to make her own choices. With the controversy around Kevin's book resurfacing old wounds, having Kim and Khloé firmly supporting her has been an enormous source of comfort."

RadarOnline reports that Kim and Khloé see both emotional and commercial opportunities in the partnership. "In their view, she has never truly been in a position to capitalize on the fame she built, and much of the wealth generated around her has benefited everyone but her," the insider said.

The source added that discussions have moved beyond television to potential business ventures. "They are already discussing the launch of shared beauty and wellness ventures specifically designed for women in their middle years," the insider said.

Britney's appeal to fans who have grown with her remains strong. "From their perspective, a carefully positioned partnership could grow into a multi-billion-dollar business," the source explained.

Finally, Spears is reportedly weighing these opportunities with an eye toward autonomy. "She has no desire to return to life on the road, but she is acutely aware that she needs long-term financial security and control," the source said. "Looking at how the Kardashians transformed their personal stories into global enterprises has been eye-opening for her."

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has reportedly cut off contact with family and friends, raising concern over "disturbing" behavior, the Daily Mail reports. Insiders say she isn't responding to texts, calls, or DMs, leaving loved ones anxious about her well-being. T

he singer was recently photographed leaving a California wine bar, which sparked worry despite her team insisting she hadn't consumed alcohol. Sources suggest the release of ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, containing claims about their past, has unsettled Spears and "reopened old wounds."

Loved ones described her behavior as alarming and debated how to intervene, though some say Spears is taking time for herself. She has also publicly criticized paparazzi, calling photos of her "incredibly mean." Spears remains largely estranged from her family since the end of her conservatorship in 2021.