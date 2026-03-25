Nicki Minaj Sued for $275K After Allegedly Skipping Payment for Concert Production

Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay a production company more than $275,000 for services rendered during her concerts.

The suit, filed by 24/7 Productions, claims the company advanced funds for two major events, including the 2023 Jingle Ball and the launch of her album Pink Friday 2.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 24/7 Productions previously worked with Minaj on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, providing live entertainment production.

The company says Minaj requested their help again for her recent concerts, approving budgets and relying on 24/7 for planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, transportation, and overall logistics.

The production company alleges it advanced over $275,000 to cover these costs, which were meant to be reimbursed.

24/7 says it has attempted to collect $275K from Nicki Minaj for years, but claims her team has responded with the mantra-like phrase "We'll look into this."



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Minaj's Jingle Ball Payments Disputed

While Minaj's team reportedly received about $650,000 for the Jingle Ball performances, 24/7 claims the payment owed to them was never settled.

"The company says it has attempted to collect the money for years, but claims Nicki's team has responded with the mantra-like phrase, 'We'll look into this,'" Yahoo reports.

Frustrated by the lack of resolution, 24/7 Productions has now filed a formal lawsuit, citing breach of contract and seeking damages exceeding $275,000.

This legal dispute adds to the ongoing public scrutiny of Minaj's business dealings.

Fans and industry insiders will be watching closely as the case develops, as the lawsuit highlights the challenges production companies face when coordinating high-profile concerts and expecting timely payment.

A source familiar with the situation described the lawsuit as "a straightforward claim that a contracted party didn't honor their payment obligations," noting that the advance funds were critical for ensuring the concerts ran smoothly.

So far, Minaj and her representatives have not publicly responded to the lawsuit. Minaj is busy promoting her latest music and performances.

24/7 Productions is pushing for the court to enforce the repayment and hold Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions, accountable.