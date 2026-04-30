Ariana Grande Sets Release Date for New Album 'Petal' and Teases Meaning Behind It

Ariana Grande has officially announced her upcoming eighth studio album titled Petal, setting its release date for July 31 and giving fans a first look at the meaning behind the project.

The pop star confirmed that the album will be released through Republic Records and co-executive produced by Grande herself alongside longtime collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh, also known as ILYA. The project has been highly anticipated after months of studio teasers and hints shared by the singer.

According to Yahoo, Grande described Petal as a deeply symbolic record. "Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging," she said, explaining that the album reflects growth after difficult moments. The message suggests a focus on healing, strength, and emotional change.

The album contains 12 songs and continues Grande's long creative partnership with ILYA, who has worked with her since 2014. He has co-produced some of her biggest hits, including tracks from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. However, this new project notably does not list producer Max Martin as an executive contributor.

Ariana Grande has announced her new album 'Petal' - out July 31 🌸 https://t.co/1NxAJnmVHo pic.twitter.com/HkPKAIaapP — Coup De Main (@coupdemain) April 28, 2026

Read more: Ariana Grande Jokes About Extra Finger After Photoshop Fail in Vogue Japan Shoot

Ariana Grande Enters New Career Chapter

The announcement arrives during a busy period in Grande's career. She recently spent years working on the "Wicked" film project and its sequel while also releasing Eternal Sunshine and its 2025 deluxe edition, Variety reported.

Despite her packed schedule, she continued teasing new music through studio photos and updates. Fans had already been expecting new material, especially after Grande revealed plans for a summer tour beginning in June.

While the tour was initially connected to Eternal Sunshine, it is now expected that Petal will also be featured prominently in the setlist. The album is set to arrive just weeks before the tour wraps up.

Grande has also hinted that this tour may be a rare moment for fans to see her live in the near future.

In a past interview on Amy Poehler's podcast "Good Hang," she suggested she may step back from touring for a while, calling the upcoming shows a "last hurrah."

The singer explained that she wants to give her all during this period. "I'm going to give it my all and it's going to be beautiful," she said, noting that she expects the next chapter of her career to look very different.