Real Boston Richey’s Ex Drops Bombshell: Pregnant and Ready to Hit Him for $400K a Month

Real Boston Richey is at the center of a new personal controversy following public allegations by his ex-girlfriend, who recently revealed she is three months pregnant and believes he is the father.

During a livestream the woman stated, "As soon as I finally leave this man I find this out wtf." She also expressed her intention to pursue child support, saying, "I'm putting him on child support I need $400k a month I'm done with him." This revelation comes just days after she publicly aired grievances against the rapper online, as reported by AllHipHop.

Real Boston Richey's ex girlfriend went live and revealed she found out she is 3 months PREGNANT with his baby just DAYS after she EXPOSED him 😭👀



"As soon as I finally leave this man I find this out wtf"

"Im putting him on child support I need $400k a month I'm done with him" pic.twitter.com/7ELfAnDq42 — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) May 6, 2026

The tension reportedly escalated after Richey released a track titled "B**ch You Weird," which the ex-girlfriend believed was directed at her. She has made several serious allegations on social media, including claims of physical abuse, kidnapping, and that their relationship began when she was underage. Additional accusations involve private intimate videos and assertions about Richey's sexual preferences.

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Richey responded to these claims in a lengthy Instagram video. He denied many of the allegations, specifically those related to his sexuality, describing them as false narratives created after their breakup. However, he confessed that the reason for their breakup was that he had been unfaithful to her.

Within minutes of hearing about this matter, social media had quickly made it into one of its hottest topics, causing many discussions, jokes, and rumors. There have even been past incidents of abuse and police investigations involving this couple since 2025.

As of now, none of the claims has been verified yet, as there have been no major legal developments yet.

Meanwhile, iHeart reported that Real Boston Richey is at the center of a growing public feud after Lil Tjay released a diss track, "Go Tati," targeting him. The song responds to allegations made by Richey's ex-girlfriend, Tatiana "Chanell" Charles, who accused him of abusive behavior and shared graphic claims about their relationship.

Richey has denied many of her allegations, specifically those about his personal life, though he admitted that infidelity was the reason their relationship ended. The diss track calls out Richey's actions and social media behavior, further fueling the controversy surrounding the Florida rapper.

The situation has sparked intense discussion online, placing Richey under renewed scrutiny amid ongoing public and legal drama.

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