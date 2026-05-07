Taylor Swift Reportedly Pulls Off Wedding Trick to Fool Paparazzi and Stalkers

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans have attracted widespread attention, with details about the event leaking inconsistently. Reports vary on whether the wedding will take place at Swift's Rhode Island mansion or in New York City. According to an April 21 report by Rob Shuter, even guests are uncertain about the actual venue.

Despite the speculation, Swift and Kelce aim for a personal and intimate ceremony away from the public frenzy. To safeguard their privacy, rumors suggest Swift is planning a decoy wedding to divert attention from the real event.

A source close to the wedding planning told Ok! magazine that Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like.

The source explained that the strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.

Read more: Taylor Swift Plans Multiple Luxury Bachelorette Trips Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

The insider further noted, "The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment—she believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day," per Stylecaster.

Security concerns have intensified as details about the wedding continue to emerge. Another source revealed that Swift and Kelce's teams are intent on locking everything down because too much has already slipped out.

"When you have this level of celebrity and this much detail circulating, it becomes a genuine security issue," the source added.

Swift's wedding with Kelce is expected to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of 2026. Fans eagerly await confirmation of the final details, while the couple works to keep their private moments secure.

In separate news, India Times reported that Jason Kelce revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that Taylor Swift has changed Travis Kelce's eating habits, making him more adventurous with food. Travis joked that he is willing to try new meals when he is around Swift, while Jason and Kylie Kelce teased him about the change. The lighthearted moment quickly went viral among NFL and Taylor Swift fans.

Read more: Taylor Swift's First 2026 Awards Show Appearance Includes Surprise Fiancé Moment With Travis Kelce