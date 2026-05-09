RAYE Addresses Amy Winehouse Comparison and Online Criticism

RAYE is speaking out about online criticism and comparisons to late music icon Amy Winehouse, saying the comments have taken on a painful meaning for her.

In a new Billboard cover story published Thursday (May 7), the British singer explained why she addressed the issue in her song "I Will Overcome," from her album This Music May Contain Hope.

According to Billboard, the discussion gained attention after RAYE included lyrics on the opening track of the album that reference how people compare her to Winehouse.

In the song, she sings, "Some people say I remind them of Amy... Some spit through their keyboards, I'll never amount." She also reflects on harsh online behavior, adding that insults aimed at her echo the same kind of cruelty Winehouse once faced.

Speaking to Billboard staff writer Hannah Dailey, RAYE said the way some people defend Winehouse while attacking her feels deeply ironic.

"It just strikes me as so funny, darkly funny, that someone can rip into me in the most evil, horrible way, 'defending' Amy," she said. "What you're saying to me is a microcosm of what Amy went through."

RAYE Calls Out ‘Nasty’ Amy Winehouse Fans Who Tear Her Down in the Name of ‘Defending’ Late Icon https://t.co/RNEOPzZAWW — billboard pride (@billboardpride) May 7, 2026

RAYE Opens Up About Online Negativity

RAYE explained that she understands not everyone will like her music or her as an artist, but it is the intensity of the negativity that stands out.

"It's one thing to not like me, that's fine," she said. "It's just the irony of someone being so horrible, so dark, so nasty. It's the same evil."

She also shared that while she receives many positive messages from fans, the negative ones tend to feel louder and harder to ignore, Yahoo reported. That contrast, she said, is something she wanted to express honestly through her music.

The interview comes during a major moment in RAYE's career. Her album This Music May Contain Hope debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 in the U.K., marking her first chart-topping album in her home country. The success follows her decision to step away from her former label, Polydor Records, in 2021 and continue as an independent artist.

Beyond music charts, RAYE also opened up in the interview about her personal life, including mental health challenges, past trauma, and rebuilding confidence. She even touched on her hopes for love, inspired by her single "Where Is My Husband!," which has climbed the Billboard Hot 100.

"It's been genuinely so many years that it feels alien to me," she said about dating. "Sometimes I'm very assured and confident and happy with my life, and then some days I'm watching a rom-com, and I'm like, 'Where? Where?'"