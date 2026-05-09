Anderson .Paak Spotted Cozy with Mariah Carey in Secret LA Date Night After Jeannie Mai Rumors

American rapper Anderson .Paak and singer Mariah Carey were seen together at a movie theater in Los Angeles, stirring fresh speculation about their relationship just weeks after rumors involving Jeannie Mai faded.

Per TMZ, the couple was spotted holding hands while attending a screening of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at the Century City Mall. Both dressed stylishly, they appeared to enjoy a low-key outing in a relatively uncrowded theater, allowing them some privacy from fans.

This is not the first time .Paak and Carey have been linked romantically. Initial rumors surfaced in December 2024 after the pair was seen together in Aspen, a popular winter getaway known for its romantic appeal. Those rumors quieted down over time.

According to the report provided by HotNewHipHop that earlier this year, .Paak was linked to television personality Jeannie Mai following her separation from rapper Jeezy. The dating rumors emerged around March but eventually dissipated.

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While neither .Paak nor Carey have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the hand-holding at the movie suggests a connection beyond friendship.

Carey recently performed at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, a report from KPOP Concert said that Anderson .Paak has released a new single and music video titled "Aftertaste," featuring South Korean alt-R&B artist DEAN. The upbeat track marks the duo's first collaboration in more than 10 years since their 2015 song "Put My Hands On You." Produced by Dem Jointz, the song combines energetic club rhythms with smooth R&B vibes as both artists sing about attraction and romance.

"Aftertaste" is inspired by .Paak's upcoming Netflix film K-POPS!, which premieres on May 30. The movie, written, directed, and starring .Paak alongside his son Soul Rasheed, focuses on family, music, and cultural connection through a K-pop competition show set in Seoul.

The single follows .Paak's earlier 2026 collaboration "Keychain" with aespa and continues his fusion of K-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and funk influences. Meanwhile, .Paak has also been touring with Bruno Mars as DJ Pee .Wee during The Romantic Tour.

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