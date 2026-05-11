Caitlin Clark Joins Morgan Wallen for Epic Concert Walkout in Indianapolis

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance alongside country singer Morgan Wallen during his concert walkout in Indianapolis on Saturday night, creating one of the most talked-about crossover moments of the weekend.

The moment happened at Lucas Oil Stadium as Wallen performed the second of two shows in the city for his "Still the Problem Tour."

Clark joined him just after playing a WNBA game nearby, turning a busy sports night into a viral entertainment moment.

Clark and the Indiana Fever had just fallen 107-104 to the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a close game that ended only minutes before she headed to the concert, FoxNews reported.

Despite the loss, Clark still put up strong numbers with 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds before making her way across downtown Indianapolis for the show.

Video shared on social media shows Wallen and Clark entering together as fans erupted inside the stadium. Wallen first appears backstage shooting mini basketball hoops before greeting Clark with a hug.

The two then walk out together, with Clark confidently waving and hyping up the crowd while wearing a denim outfit, crop top, and leather jacket.

The moment quickly spread online through Wallen's Instagram post and fan-recorded clips.

Morgan Wallen Walks Out With Caitlin Clark at Indianapolis Stadium Concerthttps://t.co/obeTi7bUQX — billboard (@billboard) May 10, 2026

Caitlin Clark Stuns Fans With Morgan Wallen

Wallen has made his concert walkouts a signature part of his shows since 2023, often inviting athletes and celebrities to join him before he hits the stage.

Clark's appearance adds to a growing list of high-profile guests who have taken part in the tradition during his tours.

According to Billboard, the Indiana stop was part of a larger run of shows for the "Still the Problem Tour," which includes two-night stops in multiple cities.

The tour continues to draw attention not just for the music, but also for surprise celebrity moments like this one.

Clark's appearance sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans celebrated the crossover moment, while others criticized it, pointing to past controversy involving Wallen.

Still, many teammates and supporters showed excitement, with Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham praising Clark on social media after the event.

On the court, Clark's season has also been closely watched after injuries limited her playing time in 2025.

Her return to action in 2026 has brought renewed attention, even as she balances a busy schedule of games and public appearances.