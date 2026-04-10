A recent photograph, allegedly capturing New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Taylor Frankie Paul strolling together in Utah, ignited speculation about a possible romantic connection.

However, the image has been confirmed as fake by Rolling Out, revealing it originated from a parody Twitter/X account. There is no evidence the two have ever met or are romantically linked.

The false rumors come months after Diggs ended his relationship with rapper Cardi B. Despite their breakup, the pair appear to remain amicable. Diggs was recently seen supporting Cardi B at her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Washington, D.C., sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation, though nothing has been confirmed.

Beyond his personal life, Diggs is currently facing serious legal issues. He was arraigned in Dedham District Court on Feb. 13 on felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault charges following an alleged pay dispute with his former private chef. Diggs pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

Further legal complications might be forthcoming. Chris Blake Griffith, in a recent interview, claimed that Diggs is being sued by a man named Nigel King.

Griffith claimed King was nearly killed and implicated two men, Darez Diggs and Charlie "Chap" Jordan, in an attempted attack on him that he says he witnessed on video.

Diggs also filed a lawsuit against Griffith in November 2025 over sexual assault claims.

As these legal battles continue, Diggs remains a figure of public interest both on and off the field

Meanwhile, in a separate news, Offset reportedly has sought a DNA test to determine the paternity of Cardi B's youngest child, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The request, made in the ongoing divorce proceedings between the former couple, was denied by a judge.

The February 25, 2026, court order pertains to Offset's request for DNA testing involving Cardi B's children.

While the judge rejected the request regarding the youngest child—believed to be fathered by Stefon Diggs and born in November 2025—he granted a paternity test for another child. The children's birth dates are redacted, but Offset and Cardi B have three children together: Kulture (born 2018), Wave (born 2021), and Blossom (born September 2024).

Cardi B first filed for divorce in 2024, aiming for primary custody of their kids. The pair had split in 2020, only to get back together for a time. Yet, things seem to have soured again.

The court's decision also bars Offset and Cardi B from slinging insults or making damaging comments about one another on social media or in interviews.

Cardi B gave birth to her fourth child, a son with Stefon Diggs, last year. The news of Offset's DNA test request adds tension amid the publicized divorce and custody dispute.