Cardi B Claims $60,000 Fraud After Suspicious Saks and Apple Charges

Rapper Cardi B revealed on Instagram Live Monday (April 6) that she was the victim of credit card fraud, with unauthorized charges totaling $60,000 at Saks and Apple.

The Bronx native, known for her bold personality, did not hold back as she detailed the incident while on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

"I got clear pictures. As soon as I saw that notification, I was like, 'Saks $40,000, what the f—?' Then, when I saw that Apple sh–, because like who the f— is spending $20,000 at Apple?" Cardi said.

According to Billboard, she explained that four individuals had her American Express card and went on a spree within an hour. Cardi stressed that she would see those responsible brought to justice.

"Y'all went to Chase, y'all went to Saks, y'all went to Apple. B—h, y'all going to jail... I got clear pictures of motherf—–s trying to get money out of a Chase... Y'all tried it," she said, noting that she has photographic evidence of the alleged thieves in action.

Cardi B reveals on her latest Instagram live session that four men stole her AMEX card and spent near $70K from it 😭



She says she knows who they are and they are going to jail.

pic.twitter.com/5XIznuOwKS — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 6, 2026

Cardi B Identifies Suspects

The Grammy-winning artist shared specific details about the suspects' appearances, saying, "One of you is bald-headed, with a very thick beard," before reiterating, "Y'all going to jail by the end of the week... You're lucky that I don't got your address."

Cardi's security team advised her not to share the images publicly. Cardi noticed the suspicious activity through notifications linked to her AMEX card, which alerts her every time a purchase is made.

Initially, she thought the $40,000 Saks charge might have come from her team, but soon after, a $20,000 Apple transaction confirmed something was wrong. Her accountant was also alerted, and the card was immediately frozen.

While Cardi has experienced the chaos of life on tour, she made it clear that she does not tolerate anyone messing with her finances, Complex reported.

"One thing about me, I don't play about my f—–g money," she said.

Cardi B continues her Little Miss Drama Tour, with upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Raleigh, North Carolina.