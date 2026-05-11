Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album Leaks: Future, Molly Santana & Karol G Allegedly Make Surprise Cameos

Drake is releasing his highly awaited album "ICEMAN" on May 15, and speculations are high regarding what this album might feature. As always, Drake has managed to keep information about his upcoming project secret.

In fact most of "ICEMAN" remains shrouded in secrecy by Drake. Nevertheless, there have been some clues, such as the melting ICEMAN sculpture in Toronto, which have added to the anticipation among the fans, according to HotNewHipHop.

As the album launch approaches, leaks and insider reports have started to emerge. On May 11, radio personality Charlamagne Tha God revealed on The Breakfast Club that rappers A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled are targeted with "direct shots" on the album.

Adding to the buzz, Twitter leaker @thesourcemzk shared that Future, Molly Santana, and Karol G are among the featured artists on "ICEMAN". More collaborators are expected, but these three names are currently the most talked about.

FUTURE IS ON DRAKE’S NEW ALBUM “ICEMAN” OUT MAY 15 🦅🧊 pic.twitter.com/0Ok0WNPo5X — Kongo (@KongoFuture) May 11, 2026

Future's involvement has been rumored for months, though some fans remain skeptical due to his role in the 2024 feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Future's track "Like That" appeared on We Don't Trust You, a collaborative project with Metro Boomin.

Karol G's feature could mark a notable entrance for Drake into Reggaeton sounds. In addition, Molly Santana is an underground rapper, and she is usually likened to Playboi Carti because of her uniqueness.

The different nature of these artists implies that "ICEMAN" will have songs of various genres on his album. The followers look forward to listening to the outcomes of this collaboration, among other upcoming artists.

Drake Transforms Website To Promote ICEMAN

In separate news, The Source said Drake has intensified promotion for his upcoming album "ICEMAN" by transforming his Drake Related website into a frozen, ice-covered version of his Toronto mansion, The Embassy. The rollout quickly gained attention online as fans speculated about the album's release and concept.

Media personality DJ Akademiks described the "ICEMAN" rollout as a major cultural moment, saying the weeks leading up to the album are special because public narratives and criticism will change once the project officially drops. He claimed some critics are only showing support now because of the hype surrounding the release.

Akademiks also reflected on Drake's past feud with Kendrick Lamar, arguing that public opinion during the battle was shaped more by online narratives than the music itself. He believes the current hip-hop scene is lacking major releases and predicted "ICEMAN" could dominate the genre throughout the year.