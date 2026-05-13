‘Who Is The Giant?’ Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Mystery Posters Sparks Conspiracy Theories Ahead of ICEMAN Drop

Posters bearing the phrase "Who Is The Giant?" have appeared across major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, stirring speculation about a potential new project from Kendrick Lamar. The cryptic posters include a QR code directing fans to whoisthegiant.com, which features a 30-second video and an option to sign up for updates.

Flyers have been spotted across LA, ATL, and NY asking, “WHO IS THE GIANT?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/3DrypfIbra — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 12, 2026

HotNewHipHop reported that the appearance of these posters follows a wave of confusion earlier this week when several Kendrick Lamar tracks were temporarily removed from streaming platforms. Some of his songs, such as "GNX" and the Drake diss track "Euphoria," disappeared from Apple Music, while videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken down from YouTube.

As of this reporting, all content has since been restored, but the removals fueled rumors of an imminent release or strategic move related to Lamar's ongoing rivalry with Drake and the upcoming launch of Drake's album "ICEMAN", which is set to drop in two days.

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Fans and industry insiders have speculated wildly about the identity behind the "Who Is The Giant?" campaign. Others see it as a hint about his next album because of the way the visuals look compared to the style pgLang, which is the name of Lamar's creative studio. There are even some theories that suggest that the song belongs to Nas, Jay-Z, or Tyler, the Creator.

The mysterious song comes after the unusual online behavior regarding Kendrick Lamar's work, thus increasing fans' curiosity about it even more.

So far, there is no clarity around what "Who Is The Giant?" means. However, fans are excited to know more details about the song and find out whether or not Kendrick Lamar plans to release new music soon.

Meanwhile, according to MSN, Kendrick Lamar removed and reuploaded his "Not Like Us" music video just days before Drake releases his new album "ICEMAN".

The move erased 468 million YouTube views and briefly caused Kendrick's GNX album to disappear from several streaming platforms before quickly returning. Fans believe the timing was intentional, and the reuploaded video quickly regained millions of views.

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