Drake Bell Responds After Getting Unexpectedly Dragged Into Drake and DJ Khaled Album Dispute

Drake Bell has weighed in on the Drake and DJ Khaled dispute that led to Khaled deleting his album announcement.

In a post to his X account, the former Nickelodeon star poked fun at the incident.

"Yo @djkhaled hit me up bro!" his first post read.

Bell continued to poke fun at the incident in another post to his X account, where he shared a snippet of his 2019 song "MIA" while adding a "feat. DJ Khaled" logo to the cover art.

"New @djkhaled collab!" Bell joked.

Khaled's recent album announcement has taken an unexpected turn following a public denial from Drake regarding his involvement in the project. On Feb. 4, Khaled unveiled a seven-minute cinematic trailer for his forthcoming 14th studio album, Aalam of God. The trailer featured actors Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos, with Wahlberg's character revealing that the album would include "two new Drake songs."

Shortly after the trailer's release, Drake responded to the claim by commenting, "Must be @drakebell," referencing the former Nickelodeon actor and singer. This comment clearly suggested that Drake was not involved in Khaled's project. In response, Khaled deleted the promotional post from his Instagram account.

Drake calls out DJ Khaled after he claimed that two Drake collabs would be on his new album 👀



"Must be Drake Bell"



DJ Khaled has since deleted his post 😬 pic.twitter.com/zcapxYjKRN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2025

The incident has raised questions about the current state of the relationship between the two artists, who have a history of successful collaborations, including hits like "For Free," "Popstar" and "Greece." As of now, neither Khaled nor Drake has provided further clarification on the matter.

This development comes at a time when Drake is preparing for the release of his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, titled $exy $ongs 4 U, set to drop on Feb. 14.

Drake has been making waves lately while he is on tour in Australia and New Zealand for various antics. He recently hit on a member of the security detail of a venue that he was playing at.

In the clip, he called the security guard "fine as hell" before he asked if she was married.

Once the woman confirmed that she was married, Drake hilariously backed off and went back to performing at the concert.

Drake tried getting with one of the female security guards at his concert in Australia until he realized she was married 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kESApvaZ8n — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 6, 2025

In another incident, Drake surprised two of his fans with $20,000 each while at the second stop of his Anita Max Win Tour.

"You guys are from Perth—I don't know where you've been in your life. But for both of y'all, I'm gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that's what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love," he said per Billboard.