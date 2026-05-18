Universal Music Executive Addresses Music Industry’s Mental Health Stigma, ‘Redesign’ of Wellbeing Support

A Universal Music Group executive addressed support for wellbeing among the industry's artists and reducing stigma related to mental health as the company said it will work with health professionals to support its North America artists and songwriters.

"[W]e are working to redesign how our industry supports wellbeing," said UMG Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo in a public statement released on May 13. "Our focus is on expanding access to care, reducing stigma, and ensuring that our artists and songwriters, employees, and the broader music community have the resources they need to thrive."

The company said it is working with organizations that focus on promoting wellbeing and providing mental health funding.

Universal Music Group has its headquarters in Hilversum, Netherlands and its operational headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

UMG said it is now working with Amber Health, a music-industry focused organization that will provide 24/7 access to clinical expertise, which includes crisis response, care planning and specialized referrals. It will provide both mental health and behavioral health services.

Ms. Mazo highlighted other organizations that UMG connects to including Project Healthy Minds and the Music Health Alliance's Music Industry Health Fund.

Behavioral and Mental Health

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says behavioral health refers to mental, emotional, and social well-being or behaviors and actions that affect wellness. It is a key component of overall health. The term is also is used to describe the support systems that promote mental well-being, prevent mental distress and provide access to treatments and services for mental health conditions.

The term behavioral health is an umbrella term that also includes mental health, which covers well-being, mental distress and mental health conditions. It includes suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts, and substance use or substance use disorders.

Research Into Mental Health Interventions

In a study published in medical journal The Lancet in May 2023 titled "Mental health and the music industry: an evolving intervention landscape," researchers proposed that "psychological interventions and the provision of mental health support are most likely to elicit positive change when the work is undertaken by specialized, appropriately qualified, and highly trained professionals, underpinned by comprehensive formulation and understanding, which takes into consideration a broad array of both individual and systemic factors.

In one example they raised ethical issues raised when monitoring outcomes of mental health interventions.

"For example, if a record label is offering mental health support for a musician, open and forthright conversations need to be had about whether a good outcome for the company (eg, continuation of a tour) is necessarily the same for the musician. Furthermore, if record labels offer in-house therapy to the musicians they work with, how does this change the nature of the treatment offered, and are potential conflicts of interest meaningfully considered?"

The researchers indicated that there have been great advances in the field of musicians' mental health, but work should be continue.

"[F]urther dialogue between all major stakeholders is needed if, collectively, we are to shape this emerging intervention landscape to serve the target population effectively, both the musicians themselves and the teams around them."