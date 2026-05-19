Jason Lee Admits Regret Over Past Ariana Grande Comments, Says He Fixed Them After Backlash

Jason Lee is speaking openly about a past moment he now calls a learning experience after facing backlash for offensive comments he once made about Ariana Grande.

The media personality and Hollywood Unlocked founder shared the reflection during a recent appearance on "If You Knew Better with Amber Grimes," where he discussed times he believes he crossed the line while giving unfiltered opinions.

Lee said he didn't always have people around him to tell him when he went too far, especially during earlier podcast appearances.

"There's been a few times I have crossed the line," Lee said, explaining that he would sometimes speak without thinking about the impact of his words. He added that at the time, he was reacting emotionally toward Grande but later realized his comments were harmful.

According to Complex, Lee did not repeat the exact statements he made about the singer, but acknowledged that what he said "came off as misogyny—and it was." He also noted that the reaction online was immediate and intense, with his remarks spreading widely across social media.

Jason Lee reveals Cardi B called him out and defended Ariana Grande after he made misogynistic comments about the singer:



“[Cardi B] said like, ‘Nah, you crossed the line. You got to go back and fix that ‘cause that wasn’t right. You’re better than that.’” pic.twitter.com/zU4JUGDmbd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 18, 2026

Jason Lee Says Cardi B Forced Him to Apologize

A major turning point, he said, came when Cardi B personally called him out. According to Lee, the Grammy-winning rapper told him directly that he needed to take responsibility and correct what he said.

"It was Cardi B who called and just said like, 'Nah, you crossed the line. You got to go back and fix that 'cause that wasn't right. You're better than that,'" he recalled.

Lee said the conversation pushed him to reflect not just on the comment, but on how he uses his platform. He later apologized and said he understood how his words could have hurt others, Billboard reported.

Lee compared the situation to thinking about his own family, explaining that he would not want someone speaking that way about his sisters. At the same time, Lee admitted he does not fully regret the moment itself, saying it helped him grow.

"Do I regret it? Nah," he said. "I had to go through these experiences to learn the power of my platform, the power of the tongue, being responsible and owning it."

He added that he understands the importance of apologizing when mistakes are made, especially in public spaces where comments can spread quickly and have lasting effects.

Lee said he still makes mistakes at times, particularly in live media settings, but he now tries to be more aware of his responsibility.