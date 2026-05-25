Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo Shares Major Personal Revelation With Fans

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo has shared a major personal revelation with fans, coming out as gay in a deeply personal message posted on Instagram on May 23.

The rock singer said, "I am a proudly gay man," and explained that it is something he has been "unpacking and reckoning with" for a long time.

Shomo, who leads the Ohio-based rock band Beartooth, said he decided to speak openly after years of confusion and personal struggle. He explained that being honest with himself has been part of a longer journey toward self-understanding and healing.

In his message, he also connected his personal growth to his music, saying his past albums reflected deep emotional battles, including depression, self-hatred, and hopelessness. He described how he once tried to push his feelings away, but later realized that facing them was necessary.

Shomo said that after giving up alcohol and focusing on self-reflection, he began to better understand who he is. That process, he said, helped him move toward accepting his sexuality.

"I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am," he wrote, adding that he hopes to continue making music that reflects his true self without holding back, Variety reported.

Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay After 14-Year Marriage https://t.co/dBcWNfuCYA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2026

Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Thanks Fans

Shomo also thanked fans who have supported him through the years, especially those who encouraged openness and acceptance. He said their kindness gave him strength during difficult moments and helped him feel less alone.

The singer shared a message of encouragement for others who may be struggling with identity or self-acceptance, urging them to be patient with themselves and to avoid hiding their feelings. He said that burying emotions only causes more pain in the long run.

According to US Magazine, Beartooth, which formed in 2012 with Shomo as its core member, has built a strong following in the rock and metal scene.

The band is preparing to release its sixth studio album, Pure Ecstasy, on August 28, followed by a planned tour.

Shomo's announcement also comes after recent attention surrounding the band's new single "Free," which sparked online debate about his evolving artistic style.