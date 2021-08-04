Rihanna boasted her power by becoming a billionaire and richest female musician in the world all at once.

In a new report shared by Forbes Magazine, it estimated that Rihanna's net worth is now $1.7 billion. She is now the richest female musician in the world and even followed Oprah Winfrey as the second wealthiest female entertainer

However, the website also noted that the amount does not only come from her gigs as a singer.

Per Forbes, $1.4 billion of her net worth came straight from her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017. She currently owns 50 percent of the company's value.

Meanwhile, a part of the remaining percentage came from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna's Childhood Dream

Indeed her childhood dream to make "women everywhere feel included" became the main generator of her current wealth.

As reported by The Guardian, the 33-year-old self-made billionaire once said that she wanted to create her line since the most popular brands did not have a full range and varieties of skin types and tones.

She proved her vision by launching a foundation that originally had 40 different shades. Since its debut, her time has already expanded the choices to 50.

Meanwhile, her Fenty Skin also garnered so much attention despite launching it in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. As for her Savage x Fenty line, it reportedly raised $115 million in funding and a $1 billion valuation this year alone.

READ ALSO: Lizzo Pregnant With Chris Evans' Child and Looking for Names?

Although Rihanna has been blooming in the business industry, her fans still support her in the music industry. She currently has 103 million Instagram followers despite not releasing an album since her 2016 "Anti."

Everyone Praises Rihanna For Recent Success

Following the confirmation of her new mark, several people close to her applauded her and expressed how proud they are of Rihanna.

"Everyone knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader," LVMH's chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault said.

Shannon Coyne, the co-founder of Bluestocks Advisors, said, "A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark. We all know that's not reality. [Fenty Beauty] was one of the first brands that came out and said: 'I want to speak to all of those different people."

She followed Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian as the personalities who reached a billion mark.

READ MORE: LeAnn Rimes Reveals Most Heartbreaking Part Of COVID-19 Pandemic: 'I Was Triggered'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.