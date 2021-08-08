Adele is about to double her net worth this 2021.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the "Chasing Pavements" hitmaker is in discussions to join the long list of performers such as Mariah Carey and Elvis Presley to have her residency in Las Vegas.

"Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs."

Insiders close to the Grammy-winning singer said she has been trying to recruit band members who are willing to make a long-term commitment with her as she is set to be front and center in Sin City if she manages to strike a deal.

"It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun."

When the deal happens, it would allow her to remain living in Los Angeles full-time and just commute every time via private jet for 40 minutes to get to the gambling capital.

There's no stopping Adele, who reportedly loves to perform love. Once the COVID-restrictions are dropped, sources are sure there would be no shortage of people traveling to see the "Rolling in the Deep" perform live. It is expected she will be playing to 5,000 people every night.

Adele hasn't been on the road since 2017 when her world tour grossed $131 million. She took to the stage in front of 97,500 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

Adele Net Worth 2021

Adele has an estimated net worth of $190 million, making her one of the richest female singers currently, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Finally Gets Release Date

Adele New Album 2021

Adele hasn't released an album in the last few years, but amid her residency rumors, comes talk about her new album.

She is also set to explore what she has been going through on the upcoming album after her divorce from her husband Simon.

"Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."

The insider added, "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it. We're going to hear about her divorce and what she's been going through."

READ MORE: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce Canceled? This Is Why Fans Think So!

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.