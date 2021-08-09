Attention Barbz and Jesy Nelson fans! Two of the most powerful women in the music industry possibly collaborated on a song, and fans can't help but investigate whether this rumor is true.

Jesy Nelson made headlines a few months ago after leaving "Little Mix" (along with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall) for over a decade.

Nelson is currently building her reputation as a solo artist, and she was rumored to be collaborating with the queen of rap for a song titled "Boys."

According to Grape Juice, Nelson wiped out all her Instagram pictures after Minaj followed her on the social media platform.

A stan Twitter account called "Stats of Minaj" suggests that the power duo will release the new song in a few weeks.

Following this, numerous fans had been investigating the matter. They observed the social media activity of the two saying that Nelson has constantly been commenting and reacting to Minaj's posts over the past few months.

One of Nelson's friend, Charlotte Driver, also followed the "All Things Go" hitmaker.

Another stan account called "Stats Jesy Nelson" shared an alleged behind-the-scene picture of the rumored music video set for the song showing an all-pink studio with clouds and a green sportscar. (Check out the photos below)

🚨 Nicki Minaj was rumored shooting a music video in this pink theme set a few days ago! Could it be for her rumored collab with Jesy Nelson as we know Jesy changed her profile pic to a pink background 👀💗



Source: @/mendes.naws on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/wY0KYvJqfR — Jesy Nelson Stats (@StatsJesyNelson) August 8, 2021

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj and Jesy Nelson have not confirmed whether they will release new music soon.

Fans React

After the rumor spread like wildfire online, fans can't contain their excitement about the alleged collaboration.

"there's a lots of tweets if you search for "jesy nelson Nicki Minaj". I'd love it to be true!" One fan wrote.

"The diva jesy and the queen nicki are coming to slayyyy," another fan wrote.

"I wasn't gonna support Jesy's solo career but if Boys feat Nicki Minaj is true then I guess I'm here for it." One tweeted.

Jesy Nelson Going Solo After Leaving 'Little Mix'

Jesy Nelson shook fans after her sudden exit from the famous British all-girl group "Little Mix."

In early reports, the 29-year-old songstress revealed that being in the band had taken a significant toll on her mental health because of constant pressure. Nelson added that she's having a hard time living up to her bandmates' expectations.

Another reason behind her exit is fans bullying her physical appearance, which led to her overdose.

Nelson revealed that she wouldn't collaborate with "Little Mix" anytime soon as she wants to work things out as a solo artist.

In May, Jesy Nelson has signed a solo deal with Polydor Records, a record label tied with Universal Music. There is no further information about the title of her upcoming album nor its release date.

Nelson and Nicki Minaj had already collaborated in the past for the song "Woman Like Me" when she was still with "Little Mix."

