Despite breaking up a few years back and Ariana Grande has already found the love of her life after getting married to Dalton Gomez, Mac Miller still has a special place in the singer's heart.

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity guest on Fortnite's in-game concert event called "Rift Tour."

The "Honeymoon Avenue" appeared through an animated version of herself along with trippy visuals mixed with her aesthetic that is apparent throughout her discography.

Her cncert set was composed of eight songs, five of which are performed by Grande herself.

Towards the end of the program, during Grande's second to the last song, fans were shocked to hear the singer's 2013 song "The Way" in collaboration with her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who sadly passed away in 2018. (watch a short clip of the virtual performance below)

They play Mac Miller in the Ariana Grande concert on Fortnite 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hg6mpiN3Lm — Nate Buxton (@NateBux) August 6, 2021

The performance was set on a heaven-like stage showing a giant Ariana Grande with an enormous pink weapon going up the staircase.

Fans React

Following this, fans immediately took to social media to express their emotions as they were glad that Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller.

"I'm sobbing! Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller during her Fortnite concert, the #RiftTour. Their hit "The Way" played as the singer's avatar walked up the stairway to heaven" one fan wrote.

"@MacMiller is now officially canon in the Fortnite universe thanks to @ArianaGrande . That verse was unexpected, and I legit dropped my controller and jumped out of my seat. You win life today ma'am." another fan wrote.

"she really went all out. Ty for the Mac Miller Tribute i literally cried," one tweeted.

Besides Grande and Miller's chart-topping hit "The Way," the singer also showcased songs like "R.E.M," "Be Alright," "7 Rings," and a song from her latest album titled "Positions."

How Much Was Ariana Grande Paid For Rift Tour Virtual Concert?

According to Cheat Sheet, Grande is estimated to earn a whopping $20 million, most of which comes from in-game merch sales.

Another music artist who had a virtual concert at Fortnite, Travis Scott, also went home with $20 million.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller's Relationship

The former couple's relationship began in 2012 when Miller replied to Grande's tweet. They later had their first collaboration ever when they sang a rendition of the song "Baby It's Cold Outside."

The pair seemingly hinted at their official relationship in the music video of "The Way," where they shared a passionate kiss in the end.

Unfortunately, the pair broke up in 2018 after Grande shared the news on her Instagram stories, but they vowed to remain friends with each other.

Mac Miller tragically died on September 7, 2018, due to an accidental drug overdose.

