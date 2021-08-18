Lorde has been teasing fans with the visuals and aesthetic behind her latest era, "Solar Power." She recently released the album's third single titled "Mood Ring," accompanied by a music video.

The New Zealand artist shocked fans as she wore a blonde wig for the video, which is rare as she always dons her signature dark hair.

According to Nylon, Lorde directed the visuals along with Joel Kefali. The extras wearing satin mint green outfits dancing inside a tent are her friends.

The song, which is dreamy and catchy because of the guitar chords, goes well with the music video itself. Lorde can be seen dancing inside a beige tent decorated with bonsai trees, crystals, and all things used in rituals; the Grammy award-winning artist also lit a roll of white sage.

The Meaning Behind 'Mood Ring'

Lorde explained the song in a press release saying the track is a satirical take on the pseudo-wellness trend, which is very trendy in the present.

The singer refers to the wellness and culture of spirituality that revolves mainly around burning sage, keeping crystals, tarot card readings, and more.

In addition, the things mentioned above were trendy during the 1960s, also dubbed the "Flower Child" culture, and she stated that the era is slowly coming back today.

"These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like 'I think there's a pop song in here.' So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes." Lorde said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

'Solar Power' Coming This Friday

"Mood Ring" is a follow-up to her two singles. The first one being "Solar Power," the outlet described the song as a summer anthem about enjoying the beach and hot weather. Still, the cult-like music video made a significant statement about climate change and the disturbance of Nature.

The second one is "Stoned At The Nail Salon," which is about an existential crisis, mainly related to age, but she wondered and realized that maybe she's just high.

The record will be released this Friday, and the tracklist has already been revealed. Some of the tracks include "Fallen Fruit," "Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All)," "California," and more.

Lorde also released the dates for her upcoming tour. At the time of this writing, there is still no announcement whether the shows will be canceled due to the highly contractive Delta variant of COVID-19.

