Normani fans are not happy at the moment, and they are ready to cause a riot because of it.

After two years of hiatus, the former Fifth Harmony singer made an incredible comeback with her solo debut titled "Wide Side," which features Cardi B.

However, her newest single may not have impressed the MTV VMAs because they still haven't booked her to perform on the awards show.

The VMAs have already announced the first batch of artists set to perform on their stage, but unfortunately, Normani isn't part of it.

The 25-year-old former "X-Factor" contestant revealed that she hadn't been booked by the awards show after Cardi B posted on her Twitter, wishing Lizzo and Normani would be performing at this year's VMAs.

The "WAP" hitmaker said, "I hope my girls Lizzo & Normani are performing at the VMAs please, please, please," to which the Georgia native responded, "I hope so too."

Normani also didn't hold herself back from taking indirect shots at MTV with several tweets because of it.

i hope so too ….. https://t.co/XdY7QDt5aT — Normani (@Normani) August 20, 2021

"CULTURE MATTERS," she wrote in one tweet. Then the singer immediately followed it up with, "But they forget."

Now, her fans are causing an uproar on Twitter as soon as they found out that Normani didn't get a call from the network and its producers.

Immediately, #LetNormaniPerform and #BookNormani started trending on Twitter.

"Hello MTV, why are you guys sleepin on her? Literally the best performer of our generation."

Another tweeted, "We want Normani to perform wild side at the VMAs. Is that too much to ask?

People are also outraged that while Normani didn't get invited, her former co-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello was announced performing.

A fourth person said, "You mean to tell me Camila got booked at the VMAs before Normani? Oh I'm ready to riot."

Another tweeted, "There must be a way we can give Camila the VMA boot and replace with Normani."

MTV VMAs 2021 Performers

The MTV Video Music Awards will be aired live on Sept. 12 at 8 PM ET/PT.

The performers include Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Additional performers for the awards show will soon be announced.

Fans can vote for their favorite categories on the MTV VMA website until Sept. 3.

