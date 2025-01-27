Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield's Daughter Files for Conservatorship, Claims He Is Unable to Make Decisions After Stroke

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield, known for his legendary music hosting on shows like 120 Minutes and TRL, is facing serious health challenges after suffering a major stroke.

One of his daughter's, Jessica, has filed for temporary conservatorship, claiming her father is no longer able to manage his health or finances following the medical emergency.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jessica says the stroke occurred on January 6, the same day Matt last posted on Instagram.

Since then, however she alleges that the iconic music broadcaster and TV show host has been unable to make critical decisions about his own well-being.

Here with my daughters who I am very proud of and love unconditionally, Maya and Jessica. Happy Father’s Day to all my friends and proud fathers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sBLLJbVp7W — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) June 21, 2020

On top of that, Jessica also expressed concerns about her father's financial stability, specifically pointing to his girlfriend's access to his bank accounts.

Jessica, alongside her sister Maya, claims they are worried Matt's girlfriend could withdraw funds from his accounts or mismanage his personal property. They have asked the court to appoint temporary conservators to protect Matt's finances and oversee his home.

Matt Pinfield Stroke

Pinfield, 62, became an iconic figure during MTV's prime era, hosting a range of shows that shaped the music industry in the 1990s.

His deep knowledge of music and engaging personality earned him a dedicated fan base. Beyond MTV, he later became a vice president of A&R and Artist Development at Columbia Records, and he has more recently returned to his roots with a radio hosting role.

The daughters' filing paints a picture of a concerning situation for the beloved VJ. They are seeking the court's help to ensure his safety and prevent any potential exploitation as he recovers from the stroke.

Pinfield has not commented publicly on the matter, and updates on his health remain limited. The court has yet to decide on the temporary conservatorship request.