The power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z becomes the new face of the luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co's "About Love" campaign.

The campaign "ABOUT LOVE" will launch globally this Fall, September 2, where the singer and the rapper celebrate their love story putting the undeniable "03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display.

As Daily Mail described the couple, Beyoncé transformed into Audrey Hepburn's famous Holly Golightly character in the 60s rom-com "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

She also wowed her followers through Instagram, where she posted a photo wearing a figure-hugging black gown with cheeky sheer panels and a pair of mesh elbow gloves.

On the other hand, her husband JAY-Z looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie as he looked up at his wife.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also wore the famed 128.54 carat "Tiffany Yellow Diamond," making her the fourth female to ever wear the gem, following Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga, and Gal Gadot.

More About Tiffany & Co. 'About Love' Campaign

Other than the "Tiffany Yellow Diamond," more jewels appeared in the print campaign photographed by Mason Poole and the corresponding film shot by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei.

These jewels include a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana, and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

Through this article, Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, stated, "Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values."

The campaign also featured a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat's private collection called "Equals Pi" reimagined in signature "Tiffany Blue."

The release included the art explaining where it will show the "common thread throughout the Carter's love story" and the overarching Tiffany & Co. campaign.



Shimmering Diamond Passed Through Decades

Even with the bright blue Basquiat painting in the background, the jaw-dropping Tiffany Yellow Diamond around the "Lemonade" singer's neck is still the star of this show.

Lady Gaga last wore the Tiffany Diamond at the Oscars in 2019. The jewel in the necklace was first discovered in South Africa over 140 years ago by Tiffany & Co.'s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. By 1877, they found the shining diamond, and the company acquired it one year later.

As the 175th anniversary of Tiffany's came in 2012, the gem was reset into the eye-catching necklace in which Gaga wore, where 100 carats of white diamonds were attached along with it.

Gaga became the first celebrity to wear the Tiffany Diamond since Audrey Hepburn, who famously wore the massive Yellowstone from the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." And next to Gaga was Gal Gadot, who wore the piece for the "Death On The Nile" film.

