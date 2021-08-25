The popular baby seen in the album art of "Nirvana's" 1991 hit record "Nevermind," is all grown up now and he's suing the band and Kurt Cobain's estate over a shocking reason.

According to Variety, Spencer Elden, the nude baby swimming underwater chasing a one dollar bill in the album has already filed a lawsuit agains the musical legends alleging that his photo constituted child pornography.

The outlet stated that the record's cover is meant to portray a statement on capitalism. However, Nude photos of a child or infant that are not sexualized is not considered as an illegal act.

Elder's legal counsel, Attorney Robert Y. Lewis, argues that some people may interpret the image as child pornography. In addition, the child chasing the money makes the baby look "like a sex worker."

The man, who's already 30 years old, is seeking $150,000 each from each of the defendants; living "Nirvana" band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic; Kurt Cobain's estate head/executor and his widow, Courtney Love.

The people behind the photo's creative production is also included in the lawsuit; photographer Kirk Weddle, art director Robert Fischer, and more; including record companies that distributed the album over the past 30 years.

If Elder wins the case, he could take home at least $750,000 or more.

At the time of this writing, any of the band members and the names mentioned above has not publicly commented on the matter.

Spencer Elder Is Suffering From Lifelong Damages

Despite recreating the iconic pose throughout his life, Elder claims that he suffered lifelong damages like emotional distress, loss of income, psychological harm, and more.

According to Insider, the lawsuit states that the album cover is one of the most-recognizable records of all time but he revealed that his name will be forever inclined to the "commercial sexual explotation" he experienced throughout his early years.

Elder's legal team also argues that his parents never signed papers that allows "Nirvana" to distribute the image, they also never received any compensation.

Spencer Elder Previously Expressed His Dismay About The Album Art

In a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, Elder mentioned that his views about the album had already changed and he's "pissed off" about it.

"I've been going through it my whole life. But recently I've been thinking, 'What if I wasn't OK with my freaking penis being shown to everybody?' I didn't really have a choice." He told the magazine.

