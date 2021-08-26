Teyana Taylor faced a massive health scare recently that she immediately underwent emergency surgery.

Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, recently uploaded the new episode of their reality series, "We Got Love Teyana & Iman." The usual chill and casual conversation brought anxiety as the 30-year-old revealed that she received emergency surgery recently.

According to Taylor, the procedure was done in Miami, wherein her doctors removed lumps in her breasts.

Her doctor, Dr. Altman, conducted a biopsy on the "dense" breast tissue and sent the samples to pathology. Fortunately, the results came back negative, although the physician described the surgery as something complicated.

"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," she said. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman."

After receiving the procedures, she felt worried about when she will be able to hold her children again. Taylor shares two daughters with Shumpert - 5-year-old Junie and 11-month-old Rue.

Unfortunately, she needs to wait for months before she can lift her children since the surgery was done on her chest and underarms.

Teyana Taylor Deals With Emotional Issues, As Well

The health issue came with hard emotional dealings. Despite missing her kids so much, Taylor cannot do anything for now, although it is tough.

"I think that's probably the longest I've been away from them," she went on, as quoted by People. "My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."

Great things truly happen to those who wait as she was welcomed warmly by her family in Atlanta after spending time recovering.

After going through the emergency procedure, she saw it as something worthy as it saved her from anxiety.

In the end, Taylor noted that it has already been a rough year for her. But the strong and proud mom already felt like she overcame everything.

Taylor shared the same news in an exclusive preview of "We Got Love." The model-choreographer said that she also suffers from Chloestasis - a liver condition that makes pregnancy high risk. The illness can lead to stillborns if a patient cannot deliver the baby as early as possible.

