Adele started showing signs that she is serious about Rich Paul, a body language expert claimed.

Months after the two made their relationship official, Adele and Paul went out again for a date night together at the celebrity hotspot, Otium. Although it looked like a typical night out for the two, a body language expert came forward and explained the singer's body language with her new beau.

Adele, Rich Paul Turning Into More Serious Couple

In a new interview with Mirror U.K., body language expert Judi James said that Adele is not only being casual with Paul.

Per James, her recent coy behavior proves that her feelings for her new man are deep and meaningful. As seen in the pictures, the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker was walking at a large social distance from Paul despite being referred to as a romantic couple.

She explained that if the singer does not want the press to create a buzz about them, they would have left through a separate exit. However, they chose to go out via the same exit, showing that they are keen to keep close to each other but still wary of the people around them.

"Adele has always been famous for her down-to-earth and very accessible approach to celebrity status but it looks here as though she might suddenly have come over all coy, which could suggest this one is serious," James went on.

Despite her seriousness about Paul, Adele wants to keep her emotions private by keeping her eyes aimed at the ground.

READ ALSO: Olivia Jade on 'DWTS': Show's Fans Disapprove Appearance Of 'Undeserving' Lori Loughlin's Daughter

Meanwhile, Paul reportedly looks "less celebrity" than Adele that he prompts her to avoid intimate posing for now.

Adele and Paul first sparked dating rumors for several months before making their public debut at Game 5 of the NBA Finals months ago. ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst then spilled the tea in his interview on The Lowe Post podcast, saying Paul brought his girlfriend during the game and sat next to LeBron James.

"Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele," he said at the time. "This is the first time that they've come out in public together."

Before Paul, Adele was linked to rapper Skepta following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

READ MORE: NCT Lucas Suffers Business Downfall Following Gaslighting Accusation By Ex-Girlfriend?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.