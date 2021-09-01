Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have been good friends for years now after collaborating on several tracks in the past. Their friendship seems to be doing great recently as they were spotted hanging out with Grande's new husband, Dalton Gomez.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the three were seen in Culver City, California, on Tuesday to watch the screening of "The Candyman."

Grande dressed down for the movie night as she sported a baggy black jacket paired with jeans and black booties. She appears to have let go of her hair extensions that she always dons. (check out the photos below)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez met up with The Weeknd yesterday for a threesome in California. pic.twitter.com/aCNw7i0O2r — jorge (@aricheatcode) September 1, 2021

Her husband, Dalton Gomez, is very casual-looking in his oversized gray sweater, black pants, and cap.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went with an all-black outfit mainly composed of denim in a separate photo.

After the news broke out about the trio's friendly night out, fans took to Twitter to speculate that they had a threesome.

"I smell a threésome.. Abel will top them both." one fan wrote.

"the three way relationship we needed," another fan wrote.

"Hottest threesome wbk," one tweeted.

Other supporters also poked fun at the situation, saying Dalton Gomez is the "third-wheel" and the "snack-holder" for Grande and The Weeknd.

"he's gonna be sitting there for two hours watching them share popcorn and holding hands," one wrote.

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's Music History

According to Billboard, the two music icons started collaborating for the 2014 track titled "Love Me Harder" that appeared in Ariana Grande's sophomore album "My Everything."

The song was a massive success as it placed number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

More recently, the two singers teamed up again for the song "Off the Table" from Grande's "Positions" album. On the other hand, The Weeknd featured the "Focus" singer on the remixed version of his song "Save Your Tears."

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline

The couple was first spotted at a Northridge, California, bar kissing each other. At the time, Gomez was not yet known to the public.

In May 2020, Grande shocked the world when the mystery man, who turned out to be Gomez, made it official when he appeared on Justin Bieber and Grande's music video for "Stuck with U," where they shared a hug and a passionate kiss.

Following this, the pair can't help but gush with each other on their social media accounts. The couple got engaged late last year and tied the know in May 2021.

