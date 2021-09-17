Lil Nas X recently released his highly anticipated album titled "Montero," and he mentioned that the process of creating his debut record had changed him in so many ways.

The singer recently spoke to People to talk about his latest release. After sporting a fake baby bump over the past few days, he mentioned that dropping the album makes him feel like "a mother sending her child out into the world."

He's excited about fans worldwide listening to the entire album, which he described as a "piece of art" he created for a long time.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, discussed that he changed in so many ways while creating the album, especially when it comes to handling different situations.

"the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back." The singer said.

He began recording and writing tracks for the record at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States.

Lil Nas X Afraid To Show His True Colors In The Album

The singer discussed that he wouldn't have been able to open up about his personal life through his music two years ago, especially when it comes to his sexuality.

He mentioned that he didn't want to do the song "Sun Goes Down" before. The track is about him reflecting on his terms with his sexuality.

He said that he's scared to let people see his vulnerability because he didn't want that sadness to fire back at him by the public.

However, since releasing the song, he had a realization when a lot of people told him that the track saved their lives.

"It doesn't feel real quite yet." he added.

Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

The singer's debut album "Montero" was released recently, and it amassed positive reviews from critics and fans.

The tracklist features many collaborations with known personalities in the music industry, like Elton John in "One of Me," Doja Cat in "Scoop," Megan Thee Stallion in "Dolla Sign Slime," Miley Cyrus n "Am I Dreaming," and more.

