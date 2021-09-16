Hollywood stars and singers mostly date each other throughout their careers; Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber are not exceptions. The former previously confirmed that they dated in the past.

Things got a little awkward recently when Mendes bumped into the model with her current husband, Justin Bieber. The singer's current girlfriend, Camila Cabello, was also present in the interaction.

According to E! Online, the two couples ran into each other at a hotel before going to the Met Gala. The interaction was caught on camera as Vogue covered Cabello and Shawn's "Get Ready" video. (watch the full video below)

The songstress first noticed Bieber, so she smiled and waved at him before walking over and asked, "how are you? Good to see you!"

She also hugged the married couple before Mendes walked toward them and greeted Bieber with a cold, "Hey, bro. How are you?"

To which the "Sorry" hitmaker replied, "Really Good." The conversation went on as Mendes awkwardly asked again, "yeah?"

Bieber also commented on Mendes' Michael Kors outfit, saying he liked the "no shirt vibes."

Hailey went on to cut their small chat by saying, "I think they're ready. We'll see you guys there."

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Bieber Feeling Nostalgic?

In 2018, months before the model got married to Justin Bieber; she went to the Met Gala with Shawn Mendes as a date.

The former couple denied the claims for months, but Mendes confirmed to Patrick Doyle for Rolling Stone that they were romantically involved in the past.

At the time, Justin and Hailey Bieber were separated but eventually got married.

Mendes said he doesn't want to put a title on their relationship, but he thinks that "it was more of a zone of limbo."

Us Weekly reported that Mendes and the model were seen holding hands at a Halloween party. Their relationship escalated when he brought her to Toronto, where they spent the holidays together.

In May of 2018, they went to the Met Gala together, but their relationship didn't last as the model got engaged to Justin Bieber the next month.

Despite their brief relationship, Mendes said he's not bitter at all; in fact, he texted his ex at the time congratulating her for her engagement.

