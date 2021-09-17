Lady Leshurr previously revealed that a record label offered her a hefty amount of many to write a diss track about Nicki Minaj, but she ultimately turned it down. Now, the rapper is ready to name the label who asked her who offered her the price.

The rapper previously opened about the issue on the "Thanks A Million" podcast with Angela Scanlon earlier this year, and she said that her label offered her $274,000 to create a song against Minaj.

However, despite the expensive price tag, she had to turn down the offer because of her "integrity."

"Don't just take things because it looks good right now. What is it gonna look like in five years to come? Ten years to come? I felt specific deals that was offered to me, they would have fizzled out within two years." she mentioned. (via NME)

More recently, Lady Leshurr is confirming the record label behind the diss track offer.

Everything happens for a reason. 🙏



.@LadyLeshurr talks being offered £250K to write a diss track about @NickiMinaj.#TonightWithTarget only on @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/iAqtLQ0tLJ — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 12, 2021

Speaking to BBC Three, she mentioned that Atlantic Records offered her the amount to write the diss track after hearing her cover of Busta Rhymes' "Look At Me Now."

She mentioned that they reached out, then she sat down in front of a man with his manager, and the guy said, "we basically want you to do a diss track to Nicki Minaj."

Lady Leshurr said the man didn't care about what he said, and she felt that something wasn't right.

Since the money offered to her was big, the rapper said she considered taking the offer because it might be the opportunity to buy her mom a house.

But, she's glad she never took the money because Nicki Minaj herself later invited her to tour.

READ ALSO: Kehlani And SZA Video Visiting Rihanna's After Party Gone Viral Days After MET Gala - And Here's Why Fans Love It!

Who Is Lady Leshurr?

Born Melisha Katrina O'Garro, the British rapper, is known for her "Queen's Speech" series of freestyles.

Lady Leshurr is also popular in reality TV in the United Kingdom as she entered the Channel 4 series "The Celebrity Circle" for Stand Up to Cancer.

She also competed in the 13th season of "Dancing on Ice," where she became a semi-finalist.

Aside from her freestyles, her popular tracks include "Unleshed," "R.I.P." "Where Are You Now?" "Black Madonna," and more.

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj has not publicly commented on the matter.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Says He 'Changed In So Many Ways' While Making Debut Album 'Montero'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.