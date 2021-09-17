28-year-old Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall dumped former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher, after slating her band's historical Best British Group during May's BRIT Awards.

Thirlwall and her co-members, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, took home the Best British Group trophy of the awards show where they were up against fellow nominees Bicep, Biffy Clyro, The 1975, and Young T & Bugsey. The now-three-member pop band that debuted in 2011 became the first girl band to bag the prize at the ceremony on May 11.

However, Noel Gallagher was said to be "less than impressed" by the situation as he expressed his feelings with some scathing comments undermining the group, per The Daily Star.

Bitter-like Noel Gallagher

"Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport," the now backing vocalist and lead guitarist of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds compared the group.

The singer-songwriter further explained that he could not blame the trio for the state of the music business and even claimed that their success was "a clear indicator of how clueless modern record labels are," just as the outlet explained.

He continued his statement by saying, "It's a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers - and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands."

"Record company guys constantly say, 'Oh, these guys are the real deal'. And I think, 'You wouldn't know the real deal if it f***ing bit you on the a***, mate'," he concluded.

"I don't know what happened - I think it's because bands are hard work."

Hit Back From The Fierce Jade

And of course, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall never missed her chance and hit back at the 54-year-old icon. A preview clip from Radio Times's "Never Mind The Buzzcocks" new podcast featured the singer spilling her thoughts on Noel's response.

"Something about that we were undeserving of the Brit Award because we're women and don't," the "Black Magic" singer exclaimed. "Well, we do write music, but he thinks we don't write music."



Thirwall, who was furious, lashed out at the singer-songwriter's success as a musician and even compared him to his brother, Liam Gallagher, for being "the true star of his family" and a part of Oasis.

"Yeah, shame really," she concluded while admitting that they are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, "but he's not even the most successful performer in his family."

