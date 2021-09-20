Ariana Grande recalled the challenging - but exciting - journey she had during "Victorious" callback.

Grande recently sat down for an interview with Kelly Clarkson on her "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where she shared stories about her Hollywood journey.

Clarkson marked the "I Love L.A" segment this week by asking Grande what she felt when she moved to Los Angeles for the first time when she was only 14 years old.

According to Grande, moving to the city was frightening. However, she was also excited since it was for her "Victorious" callback. Her mother reportedly asked if she could really do it herself before suggesting to get an apartment.

"There's a long time between the next callback and the next one, and we were staying at a hotel. ... I was like, 'I hope so, I have no idea.' And then, thank God, because what if I didn't get it? And she then was like 'We have this lease for the next six months!'" she went on.

Fortunately, Grande's power outshined everything and made it to the show. "Victorious" also became her first stage where she shared her vocal power.

Despite being a newbie, she and her co-star Elizabeth Gillies made it to the Billboard 200s No. 5 spot through their duet, "Give It Up." The song even made it to the "Victorious: Music From the Hit TV show" which serves as the show's first-ever soundtrack album.

Ariana Grande Was Sad, Too

Although "Victorious" led her to where she is right now, Grande once noted that she felt unhappy with the drama.

In 2013, the then-19-year-old pop singer appeared in the August 2013 issue of Seventeen magazine. She revealed that she had tension with her co-star, whose identity remains hidden until now.

READ ALSO: BTS RM Makes Fans Proud With Upcoming UNGA76 Appearance

Per Grande, that particular star reportedly told her they would never like her, and she had to work with them despite that.

"But for some reason, I just felt like I needed her approval. So I started changing myself to please her. It made me stop being social and friendly. I was so unhappy," she went on.

"Victorious" bid goodbye to TV in February 2013, but it gave birth to the spinoff "Sam & Cat" later on. Grande still considered herself lucky as she was able to work with Jennette McCurdy for the installment.

READ MORE: Rapper NO:EL Issues Apology Letter As Black Box Footage of Police Encounter Goes Viral [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.