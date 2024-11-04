Liam Gallagher Hints at Mind-Blowing New Oasis Album

Liam Gallagher has teased what fans can expect on an upcoming Oasis album.

No new record has yet been officially confirmed by the band, but Liam has been teasingly tweeting about a new LP over the last few months and has now shared that his brother, Noel, has written some new songs for the project.

In an interaction on X, one person asked Liam what he thought of Noel Gallagher's new songs written for the upcoming Oasis album.

"Blown away," Liam responded.

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024

This is not the first time that the boys of Oasis have teased new music.

In September, when one fan asked "Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???", Liam replied: "Yep it's already finished."

Yep it’s already finished — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2024

Another reply came to a tweet asking whether a new album was "in the air", to which he said, "It's in the bag mate f--k the air."

In April, Liam commented with a suggestion that Oasis would be recording a new album in November of this year.

November — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024

While no news from a record company or an official release date has been shared, there at least appears to be hopes that new music is on the way.

The possibility of new music arriving comes after Liam and Noel have deiced to once again join forces for a reunion tour. The upcoming tour is set to be massive for the band with reports surfacing that they could make as much as $65,000,000 from the reunion tour. In total, The Sun reports that the tour could earn $523,000,000 through tickets, sponsorship and merchandise.

However, the band did note that tickets sold via secondary ticketing sites will be voided for the tour. Those tickets will then make their way back to Ticketmaster and will be sold again for face value. The result was nearly 50,000 tickets getting cancelled.

Their last album was 2008's Dig Out Your Soul.