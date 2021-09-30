Demi Lovato and Kris Jenner are recent celebrities who are confusing fans online. Ever since the former debut a new haircut and dons a unique style, supporters can't help to poke fun at their recent looks, saying they have uncanny similarities with the momager.

Earlier this year, the "Cool For The Summer" singer, who prefers "they/them" pronouns, shared their latest hairstyle ditching the long dark hair they're known for over the past decade.

More recently, fans are comparing Demi to the Kardashian matron over their hairstyle and fashion choices.

kris jenner // demi lovato pic.twitter.com/Tf2jLYUoEM — ana (@taosodemi) September 29, 2021

"Just saw Kris Jenner on Late night w Seth Meyers as i walked past the tv... Lmao.. oops that's Demi Lovato?! Damn I'm either frucked up orrrr...they have the same hair- do, okay," one fan wrote.

"how cute demi lovato and kris jenner getting into a duet," another fan wrote. "what happened to demi lovato? she looks like a kris jenner clone???" one tweeted.

Demi is also ditching her colorful aesthetics as they're recently seen sporting head-to-toe black outfits over the past few days.

Per the Daily Mail UK, the singer was recently spotted wearing a futuristic look composed of a black leather trenchcoat, futuristic blue glasses, accessorized with round earrings, and a blue micro bag.

Kris Jenner, Not The Only Member of Her Family Who Has a Celebrity Lookalike

It seems like Kris is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has striking similarities with another celebrity.

In early reports, Tori Spelling debuted a new look, and she's almost unrecognizable. After her recent photos circulated online, many fans allege that she got plastic surgery and was inspired by Khloe Kardashian.

Tori is now sporting platinum blonde hair with black roots similar to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. Aside from the hair, her face also appears to be different as her nose and lips look altered.

The "90210" star showed off her curvy body by wearing a complete denim look. (check out the before and after comparison below)

Tori Spelling pulled out a pic of Khloe K and told her surgeon, “just do this.” pic.twitter.com/qu4IiQY6IM — DJ NOIR [JBW] ❄️👑 (@DownByDfault) September 3, 2021

More recently, Tori Spelling was interviewed by TMZ and asked about her opinion regarding the comparison she gets from the "Good American" CEO.

Tori briefly responded with, "I'm honored! Of course, she's gorgeous."

She clarified that she's not copying Khloe with her style, and she hasn't heard anything from the reality star.

