Despite their 'semi-separated' status, Grimes took to Instagram to write she's and an 'E' are still sharing a home. She made the announcement after stepping out in NYC with an eyebrow raising book. "E" of course can be taken as Elon Musk.

It goes without saying that despite not being in a relationship, Grimes, 33 and Elon Musk, 50 are still living together. What they do behind closed doors is not the buisness of anyone.

The Vancouver born singer wrote a lengthy caption via Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 just a few hours after she was spotted strolling in New York City, not enjoying the sights, but reading Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto," a book that is not necessarily for the fainthearted.

"Full disclosure I'm still living with e," she said in part of her caption. Grimes, born with her real name Claire Elise Boucher, after addressinig the book she was reading because she knew people would wonder. Her main reason was that she wants to paps to capture her doing something different instead of her just walking and prancing around. Why she needs to share the bit about Musk though is a bit surprising.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead," she started her update, referencing the screenshot to a news story from within the same date.

She went to say that she's still living with Elon Musk and that she's not a communist at all. Afterwards she thrown in some ideas that might not be understood properly by her fans, since as she says her thoughts are "radical" and the political system that inspires her simply do not exist right now.

"I am not a communist...although there are some very smart ideas in this book - but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming," she shared. "But I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented," she further said.

The split deemed as "semi-separated" by Elon Musk now appears clear. "Semi" because they still have not gone their separate ways. Is reconciliation possible? It remains to be seen.

The Tesla founder confirmed the couple had split via an interview with Page Six held on Sept. 26. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said.

