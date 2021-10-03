Grimes made headlines after going out wearing a futuristic costume while reading the book "Communist Manifesto." Now she's speaking out to reveal the meaning of why she did such a thing.

According to E! News, Grimes has been a recent target of paparazzi ever since her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk confirmed that they already broke up.

Taking to her Instagram over the weekend, the "Flesh without Blood" singer said photographers wouldn't stop following her last week, and she took the opportunity to troll the paparazzi. (check out her photos below)

In addition, she clarified that she's not a communist but revealed that there are "some very smart ideas" in the book, and she's more "interested in a radical decentralized ubi."

Grimes also gave an update about her relationship with the billionaire, saying she's still living with him despite his recent announcement.

The singer went on to say that her political views are challenging to describe as the political systems that inspire her the most "have not yet been implemented."

She concluded her post by saying she would think of more ways to troll the paparazzi if they kept on chasing her.

READ ALSO: First Zayn Malik Now Jesy Nelson: Little Mix Shades Former Member in a New Song and Says It's Therapeutic?

Grimes' Latest Song Is About Privacy Invasion Following Elon Musk Break Up

After a hectic week Grimes experienced following her breakup with Elon Musk, the singer released a song titled "LOVE."

The singer took to her social media to describe the song by writing, "I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I've experienced this week." (watch the music video below)

Grimes, Elon Musk's Recent Breakup

After three years together, the SpaceX founder confirmed last week that he cut ties with his lover.

The billionaire spoke to Page Six, saying they are "semi-separated" but doing their best to co-parent their child. He mentioned that they still love and see each other frequently.

"She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." Musk said.

The couple first met online because of a nerdy joke about I and Rococo. Rumors began circulating in 2018 that they were secretly seeing each other until they walked the Met Gala together that year.

The former couple shares a one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Delays 'Red' Version Release To Make Way For Adele's New Music? Fan Theories Explain How



© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.