It has been reported that Coldplay has recorded a new song with former Disney Channel child star Selena Gomez.

The upcoming track is titled "Let Someone Go."

News of Coldplay's new collaboration comes after their chart-topping partnership with K-pop band BTS titled "My Universe."

Coldplay, which comprises four members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland, is reportedly set to release their upcoming album "Music of the Spheres" on Oct. 15, and their song with Selena Gomez is going to be part of the project.

Though Chris is said to have been a massive fan of the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker, an insider revealed to The Sun that "It's a dream come true" for Selena as well that she's going to be part of Coldplay's song.

According to the source, Chris wrote the song specifically for Selena Gomez's voice on the tracks, and fans will be able to see the band and the actress-singer perform it live.

In fact, the ballad song was recorded as early as April of this year.

But why is the band collaborating with Selena Gomez if there are so many other people out there?

According to the insider, one of the main reasons Coldplay is teaming up with the "Love You Like A Love Song" singer is because she is "massively popular with young people so the group hope that collaborations like this will help keep the next generation fans of the group."

Fans React to Selena Gomez, Coldplay Collaboration

Fans are excited about the reported collaboration of Selena Gomez and Coldplay.

Somebody wrote, "OH MY GOD!!!!!"

A second Twitter user wrote, "It makes sense because people were saying the female voice in this was Selena and the cryptic letters they used for the title of the song matches the letter spaces."

It makes sense because people were saying the female voice in this was Selena and the cryptic letters they used for the title of the song matches the letter spaces pic.twitter.com/juT79T62qM — Fvck Ur Biscuits🔎OMITB Era (@sucks2beyouwu) October 3, 2021

However, there are still those who are awaiting the announcement. After all, at this point, it is still purely a rumor since there is no confirmation.

One Twitter user said, "I don't believe it [unamused face emoji] I don't wanna be a [clown face emoji] anymore [pleading face emoji]."

Another said, "Will believe it when I'll see it :')."

But on Sept. 30, it was noticed by a lot of fans that both Coldplay and Selena had followed each other on Instagram.

On Google, "Music of the Spheres" already includes the song "Let Somebody Go," which lasts 4 minutes. However, they haven't mentioned Selena on it yet.

