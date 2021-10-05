aespa recently wowed their fans with their visuals and skills through their comeback song, "Savage." However, Internet users accused them of copying several girl groups, including BLACKPINK.

The official YouTube channel of SMTOWN hyped the fans of aespa by dropping a 30-second teaser video for the group's newest album, "Savage."

As of the writing, the video already garnered 5.6 million views and 600,000 likes.

However, viewers seemingly wore sour faces after seeing part of the choreography starting 00:07 frame. Fans quickly compared the short choreography to other K-pop groups' dances.

Internet users particularly accused the group of "recycling" BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" and ITZY's "Not Shy" moves. Since both girl groups come from two of the biggest K-pop entertainments, people thought that the group's choreographer copied them.

They began slamming the choreographer and called his moves "boring and lame." The internet also appealed to remove him from the industry for recycling choreographies.

One fan said, "kiel tutin will be the last person to walk up to heaven's gates and just as he's about to enter, god just gon slam the gate shut."

"i would be a far less hateful person if kiel tutin was banned from ever touching another gg choreo," another added.

aespa's Choreographer Hit Back!

After internet users flooded him with criticisms, the choreographer behind the girl group's "Savage" broke his silence and addressed the issue.

On his Instagram Story, he revealed he has been receiving death threats because of the issue. He also gave his stand on what people claimed recently.

According to Tutin, he never purposely used similar movements for several girl groups. In fact, he reportedly spends more time in the studio to ensure that his works are not similar.

The choreographer then asked people to check his works from any of his dancers, who would reportedly defend him instead. In addition, he revealed that he does not have the complete control over what the agencies and entertainments would choose on a group's final choreography.

"Dance has a finite amount of moves, and when they're hiring choreographers that are trying to satisfy the kpop machine, there are movements that will overlap, find a new angle, or get a life," he went on.

The new accusation came after the internet accused aespa of plagiarizing British designer James Merry and Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama's photos for their concept images.

