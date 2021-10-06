Fans had gone wild as they speculated a possible collaboration from Rihanna and John Mayer after their recent meet-up in West Hollywood on Tuesday, October 5.

Page Six reported that RiRi and Mayer went to grab a casual dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows. The Fenty CEO wore a brown crop top and cardigan paired with wide-leg jeans, completing her fit with plenty of chunky necklaces.

On the other hand, Mayer wore a jacket, face mask, white T-shirt, and cargo pants, looking casual for the night.

All The Wishes For New Song Collaboration

As the photos spread in the Twitter community, it didn't take long for tweets to keep coming in about the possible reasons for the outing.

As the two seemed to enjoy their dinner, the report led many fans to wonder if a music collaboration is in the works. No reports can confirm a collaboration is coming. However, it was also possible that they met to hang out or catch up with each other like longtime friends, per Hollywood Life.

That song would be incredible — 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗶 🇳🇬 (@ladidaix) October 6, 2021

Some have already left a comment saying that it is automatically a good song, despite no confirmation given. One tweet added, "Probably doing a song together."

Probably doing a song together — Cara B 🌻♏💅🏽 (@TwinFlameSeeker) October 6, 2021



One fan asked, "Who?" as they seemed to be shocked with the mentioned celebrities. Another exclaimed, "A collaboration!"

A collaboration! ♥️🥂😉 — Desiree (@Desiree88666809) October 6, 2021

More and more left their comments saying that they fully supported this initiative and said, "I'm here for this." And a fourth comment read, "Omg a collab."

I’m here for this 😍😌 — Destinee A. (@KittyDestinee3) October 6, 2021



On Recent News With Mayer And Rihanna's Life

John Mayer reportedly met Rihanna in 2013, back to when he dated Rihanna's close friend Katy Perry. Their relationship did not last long after they started dating in 2012, as they split after two years. Additionally, sources caught the two cozying up together again by January 2015.

Their reconciliation didn't last long as the "Roar" singer married Orlando Bloom in 2019 and had their daughter, Daisy Dove, the following year.

Mayer is still single, and numerous celebrities even caught him on dating app Raya in 2016. In a recent update, he was spotted hanging out with Cazzie David earlier this year at hotspot Katsuya, but the duo confirmed said they are just friends.

While on the contrary, Rihanna is having the best life as she started dating rapper A$AP Rocky last year and has been doing well since then.



