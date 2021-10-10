The Weeknd reportedly has other intentions with his rumored girlfriend, Angelina Jolie.

The "Save Your Tears" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has reportedly been "obsessed" with the "Maleficent" actress "for years."

An insider revealed to OK! magazine, "He first hooked up with her this summer saying he needed help for a charity project but his intention all along was to have a serious relationship."

The 46-year-old Hollywood A-lister, who was spotted having dinner with the 31-year-old musician at a Los Angeles hotspot restaurant last month, "has been allowing him to wine and dine her because she enjoys the attention."

The insider further dished that Jolie, who is mom to six kids she shares with ex Brad Pitt, is reportedly content to "bask in the spotlight" and become the talk of everyone's mouth once again.

Additionally, The Weeknd has reportedly "really fallen hard for Angie," and he believes there could be a shot escalating their relationship from friends to lovers.

However, not everybody is all for their relationship, with the pals of Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend are warning him that Jolie will break his heart.

Unfortunately for them, "Abel is just not listening," the source noted.

Is Angelina Jolie Using The Weeknd?

In another report, it has been suggested that the talked-about pair is all just for show.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly afraid of not being relevant anymore, so she needed to be in the middle of a hot gossip so people would continue talking about her.

According to a source who spoke to WHO magazine, she wants to gain even more popularity among the younger generation, big fans of the "Starboy" hitmaker.

Meanwhile, this reported relationship doesn't just benefit Jolie, but The Weeknd as well.

Per the same source, he is also using Jolie to get into the movie industry.

Though he is already starring in a new HBO series, he reportedly wants to work on more projects as he expands his horizons.

The Weeknd reportedly thinks that one of those people who can help him become a breakout star in Hollywood is Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd's 'Relationship'

One thing that may have or haven't helped The Weeknd's career for his benefit is becoming a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, just like Angelina Jolie.

In a press release, the singer-songwriter said he wants to do "important work to change and save lives on a daily basis."

"I feel passionate about addressing world hunger and helping people in need."

And as for the Jolie-The Weeknd dating rumors, one should take these reports with a grain of salt.

But another insider has already debunked the rumors, claiming that the pair are just friends.



