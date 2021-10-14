Jason Aldean faced a tragic accident ahead of his West Virginia show after one of his tour buses got involved in a crash.

On Thursday, one of the tour buses that was carrying Aldean's equipment got involved in a crash in West Virginia hours before the scheduled show. Local reports revealed that the incident happened around 5:00 a.m on I-64 East in Huntington.

According to WSAZ, the Huntington Police confirmed that the 44-year-old country singer was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The crash, however, led to a temporary closure of one lane of the interstate before it was restored nearly five hours later.

Fortunately, the crash did not affect Aldean's "Back in the Saddle" tour at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Park. He initially began his tour in August in Virginia Beach and is expected to end through back-to-back shows in Florida.

"Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven't felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years," he penned on his website.

Jason Aldean's Faced Incident After Mourning

Aldean's tour bus incident happened months after the singer mourned over the death of a person close to his health.

The singer shared to his Instagram account in August that the security guard who saved him during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting has died.

The guard, Ryan "Rhino" Fleming, reportedly pulled him offstage when the Route 91 shooting happened. He reportedly put his life in danger just to save Aldean and his staff.

"He was a good man and an even better friend. We will all miss you brother and thank you for having my back all these years. We love ya Rhino! RIP," he captioned the post.

He also shared photos of him with the late guard, who he treats like a lifelong friend. He reportedly met him at a bar in Macon when Fleming was 18 before working for the Sheriff's department when he got older.

Aldean was performing on stage at the Routh 91 Harvest music festival when gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the 22,000 country music fans. Sixty people were reportedly killed during the Las Vegas Strip shooting.

Aldean did not reveal Ryan Fleming's cause of death, but he continuously mourned as he still could not accept the untimely passing of his friend.

