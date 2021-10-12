It seems like Paul McCartney isn't a fan of "The Rolling Stones" as he recently took a dig at the band's music style in a recent interview.

The former "The Beatles" member recently spoke to The New Yorker, saying their rival band is just a "blues cover band."

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," McCartney said. (via the New York Post)

The bassist also mentioned that "The Beatles" has a wider net than "The Rolling Stones."

This is not the first time McCartney shaded the band as he previously spoke to Howard Stern last year, saying his band "had a little more influences," and there are many differences between the rivals.

He said he loved the other musicians, but he thought "The Beatles were better." (via Outsider)

Following this, Mick Jagger responded to McCartney's claims in the most savage way, saying, "there's no competition." Still, the big difference between the two is that "the Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when the Beatles never even did an arena tour."

Jagger also mentioned that the English band broke up before the touring business started."

"The Rolling Stones" continues to dominate the music scene as they are currently touring, even after their drummer Charlie Watts's passing. Current members include Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

The frontman said they continue to play in stadiums, and the other band "doesn't exist."

Paul McCartney Recently Named The Culprit Behind 'The Beatles' Disbandment

In early reports, the musician set the record straight on who instigated "The Beatles" disbandment.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, he said John Lennon suggested splitting the band because they couldn't work it out any longer.

"I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny," the 79-year-old musician said.

Most fans allege McCartney is the reason behind their split, but he recalled how Lennon told them he was leaving.

Aside from him, the band's former manager Allen Klein was also blamed by fans after being impatient and broke the news of their disbandment to the public.

