Kelly Clarkson came out the more powerful person in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

But now, she's ready to put her failed marriage behind her because the former "American Idol" star is ready to start dating once again and find the right person for her.

One of the many things people are worried about why she may not be able to find the right man is reported because of the way she looks.

But in a new report by the National Enquirer, Clarkson is reportedly done apologizing for the way she looks.

An insider revealed that the "Since U Benn Gone" singer has given up on strict diets and has stopped trying to become a size zero.

She reportedly has finally accepted that she can't be slimmer and leaner like the other women in the industry.

However, though she doesn't have plans to change herself, Clarkson reportedly has no plans to lower her standards.

The outlet claims that she won't just settle for any man because she wants her new man to be hunky and good-looking.

"She does want to find love again. Only this time she's vowed not to fall for the wrong guy. She acknowledges she was swept away by Brandon's good looks."

"And she says she's never going to let that happen again. This time she's looking for someone more down-to-earth, someone with more substance."

Those who want to pursue "The Voice" coach need to understand that she will not change her looks for anybody.

Kelly Clarkson Wants Hunky Men but They Can't Want A Sexy Her

Though Kelly Clarkson is demanding her suitors look good and physically fit, her suitors can't order the "Breakaway" singer to lose weight.

The source additionally said that Kelly Clarkson is content with how she looks and is reportedly not going to go fasting or be on diets anymore.

"Her size 12 is fine by her,"

The Truth About This Kelly Clarkson Rumor

It may be true that Kelly Clarkson doesn't care about her weight anymore, but it doesn't seem that she has unfair demands from the men who want to date her.

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host is also not actively searching for a new beau just a few months after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized.

